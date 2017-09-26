The U.S. regional airline industry is “shrinking” because of a pilot shortage that is reducing air service to smaller markets throughout the country, Bryan Bedford Republic Airways Holdings president and CEO, said. In an impassioned address at the Regional Airline Association (RAA) convention in West Palm Beach, Florida, Bedford pointed to a “very negative trend” of declining regional airline traffic. Bedford, the current RAA chairman, noted that regionals carried 10 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Republic CEO: Regional Industry ‘Shrinking’".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.