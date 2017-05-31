A data-driven safety system only works if the data is manageable and meaningful. A cross-section of industry stakeholders believes that one stream of data—service difficulty reports (SDR) filed by FAA-approved repair stations—is neither. The issue revolves around the FAA’s requirement to have repair stations file SDRs on “any serious failure, malfunction, or defect of an article”—meaning an aircraft, engine or part. The problem, stakeholders argue, is ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Repair-Station Reporting Requirement Needs Refining".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.