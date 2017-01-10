After a remarkable 12-year boom, world aircraft industry output growth sputtered to a halt in 2016. The market fell 1.2% (in constant dollars) relative to 2015, the first aggregate decline since 2003. While military demand remains robust, most civil segments are feeling the impact of negative macroeconomic and geopolitical developments. The previous year, 2015, was also a lackluster year, with just 1.3% growth relative to 2014. The industry had been expanding at a compound annual growth ...
