Qantas has revealed more about its interest in adding new widebody aircraft types to serve ultra-long-range routes, and announced a major cabin upgrade for its Airbus A380 fleet. The carrier has challenged Airbus and Boeing to propose aircraft that would be capable of flying nonstop from Australia’s east coast to London or New York, CEO Alan Joyce said during an earnings briefing. The airline has discussed this possibility before, but the latest comments are the strongest indication ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Qantas Investigates Ultra-Long-Range Aircraft Prospects".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.