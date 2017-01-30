AUCKLAND—Qantas and American Airlines have backed away from some aspects of their codeshare arrangements, as they prepare to refile their application for a stronger partnership. The carriers plan to suspend codesharing on their respective flights between Los Angeles and Sydney, and they will also dial back frequent-flier benefits. Qantas and American intend to ask the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) to reconsider its tentative rejection of their joint-venture request, the ...