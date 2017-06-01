LONDON—A startup company has launched a platform designed to facilitate faster solutions to airline aircraft-on-ground (AOG) incidents, which can cost airlines up to $100,000 per day when an aircraft is stuck on the ground. With 500,000 such incidents each year, airlines can be exposed to $7 million annually in AOG costs, said Frederick Ilouno, managing director of AOGsmart, who thinks the platform can reduce that cost by 50% and save airlines 25–30% of AOG downtime. In testing ...
