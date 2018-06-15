Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines signed a codeshare agreement with Nile Air, Egypt’s largest private airline. Through the partnership, Pegasus passengers will be able to purchase flights through Pegasus channels for Nile Air flights between its home hub at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Cairo as of June 15. Nile Air operates a 4X-weekly schedule to Cairo. The service to Cairo was an initial step for Nile Air in expanding out of its Middle East backyard and the carrier ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Pegasus, Nile Air To Codeshare".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.