DALLAS/FT. WORTH—American Airlines is confident it will continue to produce annual profits averaging $5 billion and will never again lose money, Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said Sept. 28. At a briefing Sept. 29 for reporters and analysts here, Parker stressed the company’s strategy of forward thinking and being focused on the long game. But he also emphasized that long-term planning did not mean investors must wait to see returns. “We have a company that is going to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Parker: American Will â€˜Never Lose Money Againâ€™".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.