PARIS—Paris airports operator Groupe ADP and Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) said they had signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU) covering airport management, aviation development and cargo development aimed at strengthening cooperation between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). Under the airport management and aviation development agreement, the two parties agreed to cooperate to improve efficiency, safety, security, quality ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Paris, Hong Kong Airports To Cooperate".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.