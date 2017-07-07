Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport has installed a drone detection radar, following a drone sighting that forced London Gatwick Airport to close the runway and divert flights on July 2. The airport installed a Gamekeeper radar developed by UK-based Aveillant. It will be a key component in a counter-drone system, Hologarde, developed by the DSNA Services arm of the French civil-aviation authority. Installed by DSNA Services and Groupe ADP, operator of the Paris’ three international ...
