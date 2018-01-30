WASHINGTON—The NTSB says the FAA and industry should determine if improved ultrasonic inspection of engine parts during manufacturing would have found the defect that caused an uncontained engine failure on an American Airlines Boeing 767-300. Fragmentation of the high-pressure turbine (HPT) Stage 2 disk in the aircraft’s right GE CF6-80C2B6 engine severed the main engine fuel feed line and breached the right main wing fuel tank in October 2016, releasing fuel and causing a fire ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NTSB Pushes Improved Ultrasonic Inspection Of Engine Parts".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.