Norwegian state-owned airport operator Avinor is out front of an ambitious effort to ensure electric aircraft operate all of the country’s domestic flights by 2040. “We are taking a leading role in electrifying the aviation industry in Norway, in close cooperation with authorities, airlines and aircraft manufacturers,” Avinor CEO Dag Falk-Petersen said. He noted that Norway is “totally dependent” on aviation and electric aircraft are “becoming ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Norwayâ€™s Airport Operator Eyes All-Electric Domestic Flights".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.