Danish regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has completed the acquisition of two ATR 42-600 and 23 ATR 72-600s from U.S.-based Air Lease Corp. (ALC). Since undergoing a change of ownership, NAC has been highly acquisitive and is acquiring the ATRs, as well as 25 Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, from ALC among a raft of other deals. NAC Chairman Martin Moller announced the ATR deal, which was completed Jan. 5. Moller added that the aircraft bring with them an ...