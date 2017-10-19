Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) CEO Peter Bellew has quickly dismissed speculation that political interference was a factor in his decision to leave the carrier to rejoin Ryanair. In a statement to media, Bellew stressed the state-backed investment fund that owns MAB has been “incredibly supportive” to him and the airline. The Khazanah investment fund bought all of the outstanding stock in the airline in 2014, in order to restructure the carrier. Although Khazanah helped ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "No Interference From Government, Bellew Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.