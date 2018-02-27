Troops sift through the wreckage of flight TK-6491 in January 2017 near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
The global airline industry saw its total accident and fatal accident rates cut by one-third in 2017 compared to 2016, well below the five year-average in each category, according to IATA’s 2017 Airline Safety Performance report. Thirteen hull losses were recorded in 2017, compared to 20 in 2016. Nine were turboprops and four were jets. “Some 4.1 billion travelers flew safely on 41.8 million flights,” IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. “In 2017 there were ...
