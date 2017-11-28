Spairliners, the component services provider established as a 50-50 joint venture between Lufthansa Technik and AFI KLM E&M, has appointed Thies Moller as its new managing director and CEO. The Hamburg-based company confirmed that Moller took the reins earlier this month from Sven-Uve Hueschler, who is returning to Lufthansa Technik after more than four years heading up the Spairliners operation. In the new role, Moller will work alongside Spairliners Managing Director and Chief ...
