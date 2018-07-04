Irish business lobby group Ibec has created a new representative body, Aircraft Leasing Ireland (ALI), which has the buy-in of all major Ireland-based lessors. ALI was launched by Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe on July 3 in Dublin, as the first representative body specific to the aircraft-leasing sector. The body’s mission is to maintain Ireland’s position as a global aircraft-leasing hub. The move comes as other financial centers, such as Asia, actively ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New Body Established for Irish Lessors ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.