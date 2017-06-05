Thai Airways Boeing 787.
Thai Airways is relying on Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 deliveries to update and grow its fleet, and the airline is considering placing more orders for both types. The carrier is scheduled to receive three more A350s this year to give it seven of the type, Chief Financial Officer Narongchai Wongthanavimok told Aviation Daily recently. Thai will also add two 787-9s to its fleet of six -8s. The new 787s and A350s will be the main catalyst for the airline to increase its net fleet total to 100 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New Aircraft Types Help Thai Airways Realign Fleet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.