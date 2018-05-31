GENEVA—Gama Aviation is the latest company to add its voice to the growing chorus of concern that the business-aviation community is flirting with disaster if it continues to ignore the implications of the U.S.’ 2020 deadline for ADS-B conversion/installation. Duncan Daines, the chief marketing officer for Gama’s Oxford Airport-based London ground MRO unit, warns that operators face increased costs or having their jets grounded if they do not get the work scheduled soon. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MROs, Dealers And Brokers Warn Of ADS-B Logjam".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.