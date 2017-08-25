LOS ANGELES—The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) test fleet has been temporarily grounded pending the outcome of investigations into the engine problem on one of the prototypes during a flight off the U.S. West Coast. A replacement Pratt & Whitney PW1200G geared turbofan (GTF) engine has been fitted to an MRJ prototype which has been stranded at Portland, Oregon, since an Aug. 21 unexpected inflight shutdown. But the aircraft maker says it is too early to say when flight tests will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MRJ Fleet Grounded After Inflight Incident".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.