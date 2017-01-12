LONDON—Mauro Moretti, CEO of Leonardo, has reiterated his demand that the ATR regional airliner joint venture with Airbus needs to begin development of a 100-seat aircraft. At the launch of Leonardo’s new UK operation Leonardo MW here, Moretti said he was concerned that customers were being abandoned because the ATR joint venture was not developing new products. “We cannot abandon our customers and, I think, we have to offer them, immediately, an improved version of the ...