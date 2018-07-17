FARNBOROUGH—Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. was forced to withdraw the MRJ90 from the Farnborough Airshow flight-display line up after the test aircraft was damaged in a ground collision at the show. The aircraft successfully completed its Farnborough flight debut on July 16, before the incident occurred. “During push back to static parking, the aircraft was damaged by a local ground handling company’s tow vehicle. The ground company was unaffiliated with Mitsubishi Aircraft ...
