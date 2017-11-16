Magellan Aerospace, a Canadian manufacturer of aerospace parts and systems, on Nov. 15 declared a groundbreaking on its new manufacturing and assembly facility near the Bangalore International Airport. This is part of the company’s play into the “Make in India” initiative and away from flatter prospects at home. The new 140,000 ft.2 building will be built on seven acres in the Hitech Defense and Aerospace Park (Aerospace SEZ Sector) in Devanahalli, Bengaluru (Bangalore). ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Magellan Aerospace Builds Indian Facility In Diversity Play".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.