Airbus A320 final assembly line in Tianjin, China.
BEIJING—China will soon order 184 Airbus A320 family aircraft, French President Emmanuel Macron said, as the manufacturer moves to increase output at its Chinese assembly line. Macron and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, encouraged Airbus and Chinese partners to explore further cooperation in relation to the A330, A350 and A380, according to a joint statement issued during the French president’s visit to China. A large prospective order for A320 family aircraft, probably ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Macron: China Ordering 184 Airbus A320-Family Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.