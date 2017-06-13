FRANKFURT—Lufthansa is pulling five Airbus A380s from its largest hub in Frankfurt and moving the aircraft to Munich. The shift will become effective in March 2018. This is the first time the airline has opened a second base for its largest long-haul aircraft. The A380s will operate on existing routes from Munich to Los Angeles, Beijing and Hong Kong. In return, Lufthansa will move five Airbus A340-600s to Frankfurt. All 24 A340-600s are based in Munich. Lufthansa did not say which ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa Moving Some A380s To Munich".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.