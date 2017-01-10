FRANKFURT—Lufthansa Group plans to equip all 227 narrowbody aircraft in the fleets of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings with broadband internet access within the next 15 months. The company launched a trial phase using five Airbus A320 family aircraft each at Austrian and Lufthansa. The trial will take several weeks, leading to a full commercial launch within the first quarter of 2017. All 31 narrowbody aircraft at Austrian will be retrofitted at the end of March, and 69 ...