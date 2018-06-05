SYDNEY—Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr believes Boeing’s proposed new midmarket aircraft (NMA) will not arrive before “the end of the next decade,” which would be several years behind Boeing’s own preliminary timeline. Speaking on the sidelines of the IATA AGM here, Spohr that “engine manufacturers are less enthusiastic about the NMA than Boeing. But you cannot have a new aircraft with an old engine. If you do that, then you are exactly where you ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa CEO Does Not Expect NMA Until End Of 2020s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.