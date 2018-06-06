Polish national carrier LOT is acquiring six more Boeing 737 MAX 8s as part of its fleet modernization plans. The airline said June 6 the aircraft are being taken on nine-year operating leases from Kuwaiti lessor ALAFCO. Five will be delivered this year, with the sixth coming in 2020. Warsaw-based LOT is already receiving a batch of MAX 8s from Air Lease Corp.; the first and second were delivered in Dec. 2017; another is due to be delivered this month, while the final one will arrive in May ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "LOT Boosts 737 MAX Fleet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.