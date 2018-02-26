Dublin-based Avolon—which in 2017 vaulted into the top three global aircraft lessors with its purchase and integration of CIT Group’s aircraft leasing business—reported a $550 million profit for the year, a 59.4% rise over its $345 million profit after tax in 2016. Avolon is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of China’s Bohai Capital Holding. Bohai, a unit of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, acquired Avolon in January 2016. Avolon launched as a standalone company in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lessor Avolon Doubles Revenue In 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.