South Korean LCC Jeju Air is boosting its fleet with orders for three Boeing 737-800s, which will be the airline’s first owned aircraft. Jeju currently operates a fleet of 26 737-800s, all of which are leased. The latest order is its first direct purchase from Boeing, and was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on the manufacturer’s website. “We fully understand the benefits of owning and operating airplanes, which drove our decision to purchase these ...