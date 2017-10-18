CUA Boeing 737
China Eastern Airlines’ LCC subsidiary China United Airlines (CUA) is proving to be a positive contributor to the parent company’s bottom line, a senior executive says. CUA contributed 8.3% of China Eastern’s overall net profit during the first half of 2017, said James Wang, China Eastern company secretary. This outweighed CUA’s 3.8% share of the group’s capacity in the same period. Wang spoke at an aviation and corporate travel conference in Auckland organized ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "LCC China United Airlines Boosts Parentâ€™s Profit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.