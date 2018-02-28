Laudamotion, formed when Formula One legend Niki Lauda reacquired former airberlin subsidiary NIKI in January and rebranded it, has received its air operator’s certificate (AOC) from Austrian regulators. Laudamotion is Lauda´s fifth airline. Lauda Air I ceased operations 1983. Lauda Air II was taken over by Austrian Airlines in 2002. Lauda Air Italy was sold to a tour operator and NIKI, which was founded by Lauda but later become part of airberlin, went bankrupt last year as ...
