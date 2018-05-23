BEIJING and MOSCOW—The Sino-Russian Craic CR929 widebody airliner has grown during development and now requires greater thrust than envisaged before the program’s launch last year. The aircraft, comparable with the Airbus A330-900 in a 2015 concept design, is now larger. An engine type generating 78,000 lb. thrust is now needed; in 2015, thrust per engine was 71,226–75,000 lb. Craic is a consortium of Comac and United Aircraft Corp. (UAC). Comac has released basic data ...
