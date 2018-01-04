Korean Air plans to launch its first Bombardier C Series flights this month using two aircraft on a handful of domestic routes. The carrier took delivery of its first two CS300s in December, and intends to begin using them on scheduled flights beginning Jan.16. The initial routes for the aircraft will be from Seoul Gimpo Airport to the smaller South Korean cities of Ulsan, Pohang, Yeosu and Sacheon, a Korean Air spokesman confirmed. The CS300s will replace larger single-aisle aircraft. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Korean Air Prepares For C Series Introduction".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.