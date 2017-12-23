Korean Air has taken delivery of its first Bombardier CS300, which is scheduled to be deployed in the carrier’s domestic network early in 2018. The first aircraft is due to arrive in Seoul on Dec. 25, and is set to enter service on Jan. 16. A second CS300 is expected to be delivered before the end of the year. Korean Air has a total of 10 of these aircraft on order. Korean was among the carriers affected by delivery delays due to issues with the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine. The ...
