Korean LCC Jin Air is experiencing a change in leadership, with the resignation of co-CEO Kwon Hyuk-min. Kwon stepped down effective June 19, a spokesperson for Jin Air told Aviation Daily. His resignation was for “personal reasons,” although no details of these are known, the spokesperson said. The resignation leaves former co-CEO Choi Jung Ho as the sole CEO of Jin Air. According to local media reports, Kwon had been in the co-CEO position for just over a month. He was ...
