BOSTON—JetBlue said it has finished installing Wi-Fi across its entire fleet, about three years after its first connected aircraft took to the skies. The airline debuted its “Fly-Fi” Wi-Fi in December 2013, and said Jan. 11 that all of its 227 aircraft now have the service. JetBlue started retrofits on the Airbus A320 fleet first, followed by the Embraer 190s in October 2015. The carrier received its A321s with the service already installed (Aviation Daily, Aug. 10, ...