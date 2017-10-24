JetBlue Airways, the airline with the largest presence in Puerto Rico, expects the island’s recovery from Hurricane Maria to last through the end of 2018, and will adjust its operations until then, trimming capacity to and from the U.S. territory by about 33%. The assessment came as JetBlue reported a third-quarter year-over-year (YOY) net-profit decline of 10.2% after hurricanes Irma and Maria severely affected the carrier, which has large exposure in both Florida and the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JetBlue: Hurricane Maria Recovery Will Take Time".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.