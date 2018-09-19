Airbus sent JetBlue Airways' latest A321ceo off on its delivery flight Sept. 19 from Mobile, Alabama, with 15.5% renewable jet fuel onboard, continuing a trend the manufacturer started with its first biofuel delivery flights from Toulouse two years ago. The JetBlue delivery and four others slated for the rest of the year will help Airbus determine its next steps for expanding its biofuel-supply options at Mobile. The manufacturer expects to offer the option to more Mobile customers, as ...
