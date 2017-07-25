JetBlue Airways reported second-quarter net income of $211 million, up 16.7% over a net profit of $181 million in the 2016 June quarter and a solid turnaround from a 58.8% year-over-year (YOY) net-income decline in the 2017 first quarter. JetBlue executives credited higher-than-anticipated YOY second-quarter unit-revenue growth and progress made in cost cutting. CEO Robin Hayes told analysts that JetBlue has achieved $45 million in annual cost savings so far. The carrier’s ultimate ...
