Jazeera Airbus A320
Kuwaiti hybrid carrier Jazeera Airways is edging closer to becoming an LCC, as it seeks to cope with continued tight margins in an oversupplied market. Announcing the carrier’s 2017 financial results Feb. 8, CEO Rohit Ramachandran said 2018 would be “the year of the ancillary” as the airline seeks to improve its figures with a “new and aggressive focus” to increase revenue from this source. As part of this initiative in the fourth quarter of 2017, Jazeera ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Jazeera Seeks New Revenue Streams In Tight Market".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.