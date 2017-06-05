CANCUN, Mexico—Japan Airlines (JAL) will keep its growth to a steady rate over the next few years, but will likely see a more dramatic increase in 2020, Chairman Masaru Onishi said. Although growth restrictions on the airline were removed at the beginning of the 2017 fiscal year in April, a huge increase would not be healthy, Onishi told Aviation Daily on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting here. International capacity will increase modestly during the current fiscal ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Japan Airlines Expects Growth Uptick In 2020".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.