DUBLIN—Ireland-based aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital posted a $319.4 million full-year pre-tax profit and is aiming to transition the majority of its fleet to new-technology aircraft by the mid-2020s. During the company’s financial year ended March 31, SMBC’s core lease revenue rose 1.1% year-over-year (YOY) to $934 million, while overall revenue remained steady at $1.03 billion, pushing the full-year pre-tax profit up 2.2%. SMBC Aviation Capital CEO Peter Barrett ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Irish lessor SMBC Earns Record Annual Profit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.