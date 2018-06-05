SYDNEY—Iran Air is planning to launch Tehran-Sydney services later in 2018, using Airbus A330-200s. Speaking on the sidelines of the IATA AGM here, Iran Air CEO Farzaneh Sharafbafi said flights would start during the carrier’s 2018/2019 winter schedule. The flight would make a stop in Asia en route, she said, but did not provide details on frequency or the stop-over city. Iran Air operates two A330s, mostly using them for flights to Europe. Sharafbafi noted there ...
