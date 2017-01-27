Indonesia’s Air Accident Investigation Commission (AAIC) is asking Lion Air’s short-haul subsidiary, Wings Abadi Airlines (Wings Air), to review with its pilots the carrier’s bounced-landing protocols and emergency evacuation training. The recommendations are included in the preliminary report by the AAIC on a hard landing accident of a Wings Air ATR 72-600 on the night of Dec. 25 at the Achmad Yani International Airport in Semarang, Indonesia. The Jakarta-based carrier ...