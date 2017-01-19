Tigerair Australia has resolved a dispute with the Indonesian government that forced the LCC to suspend service on popular leisure routes to Bali. After talks with the goveTigerair Australia has resolved a dispute with the Indonesian government that forced the LCC to suspend service on popular leisure routes to Bali.rnment, Tigerair said it has been granted permission to resume flights between Bali and Australia. The airline plans to reintroduce service on its three Bali routes from Feb. 3, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Indonesia Allows Tigerair Australia To Resume Flights".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.