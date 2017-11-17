LYON, France—Indian LCC IndiGo, which so far has relied on Airbus A320s, is to introduce its first ATR 72-600 turboprop Dec. 21, when it will take off from Hyderabad, India.

The airline in May signed a letter of intent for 50 ATR 72-600s and took delivery of the first one Nov. 17.

The inception of the 70-seater takes place in the framework of the Indian government’s “regional connectivity scheme,” which aims to boost economic development, employment and tourism by connecting small and remote cities. Under the program, 100 new airports are expected to be created over the next three years.

IndiGo will fly “to towns and regions in our country which so far have been devoid of reliable air service or have been subject to exorbitant air fares,”says Aditya Ghosh, president of IndiGo. A limited number of turboprops, including 40 ATRs, already operate in the country.

The airline will begin ATR operations with flights between cities on its existing domestic network of Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mangalore, Madurai and Nagpur. It will add two secondary Indian cities, Tirupati and Rajahmundry.

In total, IndiGo has planned 24 daily flights with the ATRs that will be delivered over the coming weeks.