WASHINGTON—Final reports by Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC) on two 2015 Garuda Indonesia Airlines runway excursions point to inadequate training for pilots and, in one case, for air traffic controllers. The first serious incident, in February 2015, involved an ATR72-600 landing at the Lombok Praya International Airport on the island of Lombok, Indonesia,after a short flight from Bali. According to the final report, the pilot-in-command (PIC) ...