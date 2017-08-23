WOW Air Airbus A321.
BOSTON—Iceland-based WOW Air will bring its ultra-low prices to the U.S. Midwest next summer, with flights to several new cities from its Reykjavik, Iceland, base. The carrier will add flights to Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis. Detroit will be the first of the new destinations to launch on April 25, followed by Cleveland on May 3, Cincinnati on May 9 and St. Louis on May 17. WOW will offer each flight four times per week, its flight schedule shows. WOW will fly 208-seat ...
