ICAO is signaling that it is willing to conduct another safety audit in Thailand this year. Its results could lead to the removal of restrictions on the country’s airlines. Thai authorities have been working to overhaul the country’s safety oversight apparatus, with the aim of securing an ICAO follow-up audit to one in early 2015. That review identified serious safety concerns (SSC) with Thailand’s regulators, causing overseas aviation authorities to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ICAO Considers Reviewing Thailandâ€™s Air Safety Rating".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.